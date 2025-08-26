PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming BWF World Championships 2025: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria in the women's singles first round tie at the BWF World Championships 2025. Sindhu, who is a former world champioon, will look to recover her lost form and revive her mojo. After carrying the Indian badminton flag for more than a decade, injuries and a dip in form have derailed Sindhu's run and forced her out of the top 10 for the first time since 2016. Tuesday's meeting between Sindhu and Nalbantova will be the first-ever between the two.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, August 26.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match will take place at the Adidas Arena, Paris, France.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match start?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the will the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match will be broadcast on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)