PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025, Live Updates: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will lock horns with Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in her first match of BWF World Championships on Tuesday in Paris. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, 15th in the women's singles rankings, is the sole Indian in the women's section. Sindhu, however, has struggled for form in the 2025 season. Her best run on the BWF World Tour this year was a quarter-final finish at the Indian Open back in January. Earlier on Monday, India star Lakshya Sen crashed out as he lost to top seed Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi in the opening round of the competition.

