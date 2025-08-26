PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championships 2025, Live Updates: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will lock horns with Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in her first match of BWF World Championships on Tuesday in Paris. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, 15th in the women's singles rankings, is the sole Indian in the women's section. Sindhu, however, has struggled for form in the 2025 season. Her best run on the BWF World Tour this year was a quarter-final finish at the Indian Open back in January. Earlier on Monday, India star Lakshya Sen crashed out as he lost to top seed Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi in the opening round of the competition.
Here are the Live Updates of BWF World Championship match between PV Sindhu and Kaloyana Nalbantova:
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu under pressure!
Nalbantova has a decent 9-5 lead over Sindhu, who has looked the second best in those early exchanges. The Bulgarian has been excellent with her net-play.
PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live: We are underway!
Nalbantova takes the first three points againt Sindhu, who has crashed out in second round in her last two appearances at the world championships. Promising start by the Bulgarian 19-year-old.
PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live: We are moments away from the start!
This will be the first-ever meeting between PV Sindhu and Kaloyana Nalbantova, who is a former junior European champion. Sindhu's recent form might be a bit encouraging for the 19-year-old from Bulgaria.
BWF World Championship 2025 Live Updates: Sindhu's struggles!
Sindhu is the most successful Indian badminton player at the BWF World Championships, having won an incredible five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. However, the last two years have offered a fresh set of challenges for the 30-year-old, which have overwhelmed the former world champion.
BWF World Championship 2025 Live Updates: Can Sindhu reclaim the crown?
Sindhu, a former two-time Olympic medallist, last stood on a World Championships podium in 2019 when she had the gold medal around her neck. However, injuries and a dip in form have derailed Sindhu's run and forced her out of the top 10 for the first time since 2016.
BWF World Championship 2025 Live Updates: Hello!
Good evening and welcome! Our focus firmly remains on former world champions PV Sindhu as she takes on Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria in the first round. Sindhu has carried the Indian badminton flag for more than a decade, firmly believes she has what it takes to recover her lost form and revive her mojo.