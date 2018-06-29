Malaysia Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Badminton Live Score: Sindhu Holds Comfortable Lead Over Marin In 2nd Game

Olympic and world championship silver medallist P.V Sindhu brushed aside the challenge of Malaysia's Ying Ying Lee 21-8 21-14 to set up a clash with Olympic champion and former world no 1 Carolina Marin. The 22-year-old Indian has a 5-6 head-to-head record against the Spaniard. The 2016 Olympic goal medallist Marin in the quarterfinals of the women's singles overcame -- Aya Ohori and Ying Ying Lee in straight sets in the previous rounds. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in just 39 minutes to enter the last four of the men's singles. After an end-to-end opening game, Srikanth tweaked his tactics to stretch his opponent at the baseline. Leverdez did manage to hit the shuttle near the tramlines but the Indian shuttler was quick enough to deal with it.

Live Updates Between PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Open 2018 Badminton Quarter-Final at Bukit Jalil, Malaysia

17:30 IST: After conceding three points, Sindhu clinches back one, 14-10 as it stands. Marin challenges but the shuttle clearly stays out, Sindhu further strengthens her lead to 15-10.

17:28 IST: Back-to-back points from Marin, she has cut short Sindhu's lead to 13-10 now. The Spaniard's never-say-die spirit is worth applauding!

17:25 IST: Marin falls heavily on her back while moving backwards in anticipation to the shuttle hit by Sindhu. The third-seed Sindhu has taken a 13-6 lead.

17:24 IST: Back-to-back points for Sindhu, she leads 9-6. Sindhu trying to play with soft hands while Marin on the counter hitting it hard, causing unforced errors. It is 11-6 at the second game breather.

17:16 IST: Marin leads 2-1 in the second game, long rally on display as Sindhu return to make it 2-all.

17:13 IST: Sindhu closes the first game 22-20 in 25 minutes. It was evenly-poised but Sindhu keeps her nerves to take it, the quarters can well go on to three-game decider.

17:12 IST: Tactical points, P.V Sindhu leads 21-20. Game point opportunity!

17:09 IST: Unforced errors from Sindhu, Marin lead 20-18. But Sindhu has challenged Marin, which goes unsuccessful as reviewed by the referee.

17:08 IST: Marin screams like always, reminds of the 2016 Olympic match against Sindhu. No signs of letting up by the Spaniard, it's 18-all.

17:06 IST: Sindhu plays it wide, away from the reach of the Spaniard as she takes a three point advantage, 18-15 in the first game.

17:05 IST: Third seed Sindhu makes a comeback to lead 15-14, but Marin in no time grabs the equaliser to make it 15-all. No breather in the first game so far! Sindhu leads 16-15.

17:03 IST: Sindhu smash was hit back by Marin bowing down low as he picks up the shuttle and Sindhu causes an unforced error to give her arch-rival a 14-13 lead.

17:00 IST: Sixth seed Marin has dictated the pace so far, she has taken the lead for the first time in the first game. Marin leads 13-11.

16:56 IST: Close contest, 10-all in the early stages as we approach the breather, Marin tries to stretch her knee but fails to get hold off the shuttle, Sindhu leads by a slender margin 11-10.

16:55 IST: Sindhu has not allowed Marin take the lead, the first game is all square at 8-8 now.

16:51 IST: The inauguaral game going neck-in-neck, Sindhu leads by a slender 5-3 margin. No long rally on display so far, easy pickings, net play from Marin.

16:48 IST: Carolia Marin opens serve, Sindhu takes opening point, Marin returns back to equalise but Sindhu picks back-to-back points, 3-2 Sindhu leads.

16:40 IST: Hello and welcome to live commentary from the women's singles semi-final between P.V Sindhu and Carolina Marin.

On Thursday, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarter-finals but Saina Nehwal fell in the second round of the Malaysia Open badminton championships on Thursday. Third seed Sindhu defeated Malaysian Ying Ying Lee 21-8, 21-14 in 32 minutes to set-up a quarter-final against 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who got past Cheung Ngan Yi 24-22, 21-11.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament after a loss to world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi. Former world number one Saina suffered a 15-21, 13-21 loss as the match ended in 36 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.