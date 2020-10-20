PV Sindhu on Tuesday rejected a report that claimed she had quit the national camp and travelled to the United Kingdom "after tensions in her family". The Indian badminton star took to Instagram and denied any rift with her family or coach Pullela Gopichand. Sindhu said that she is in London to work on her "nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI". The Olympic silver medallist also added that she had left the country with the consent of her parents and is in continuous touch with the members of her family.

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI.Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake," PV Sindhu wrote in her Instagram post.

"Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday. Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," she added.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sindhu "left the country in a huff", with the report also adding that she had informed coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she will not be returning for the "next eight to ten weeks".

Earlier, the World Champion has posted a picture with Rebecca Randell, who works at the the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), saying she was happy to be in London.

"Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve," wrote Sindhu.

The Indian star had given the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament a miss and will is expected be seen in action onlt at the Asian leg of the adjusted BWF World Tour 2020 in January.