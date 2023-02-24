PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae Sang has parted ways with the Indian badminton star. Park joined hands with Sindhu in 2019. Under Park Tae-Sang, Sindhu won three BWF World Tour tiles – the Syed Modi International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open. She also won the women's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and then a gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Park took responsibility of Sindhu's recent poor form.

"Hello, it's been a while since I said hello. I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India," Park Tae Sang wrote in an Instagram post.

"And I'd like to talk about my relationship with @pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me."

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu recounted her journey to becoming badminton world champion in 2019 and said that she was waiting for the moment for more than five years. Sindhu won the bronze medal in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships while in 2017 and 2018, the Indian shuttler was defeated in the final on both occasions. However, in 2019, she finally won the tournament after comprehensively defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash.

"It's a really big thing. Being a world champion is...it's after Olympics are what I feel. I won it in 2019. For me it was a different memory altogether because I was waiting for it for five years. I had two bronze, two silver and I wanted that gold desperately. It is definitely one of the biggest tournaments out there after Olympics," Sindhu said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

