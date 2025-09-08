Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is set to lead India's charge at the Hong Kong Open 2025 badminton tournament, starting Tuesday, as per Olympics.com. For Sindhu, the quarter-final appearance at the BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris last month was her deepest run in any BWF World Tour this year, alongside the season-opening Indian Open. Sindhu, seeded eighth, will kick-start her campaign at the Hong Kong Open 2025 with a match against Line Christophersen of Denmark, the European Championships silver medalist. This comes after a mixed run on the BWF Tour, where Sindhu faced early exits, including four first-round losses and three round-of-16 finishes since her Indian Open success. Her compatriots Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj accompany Sindhu in the women's singles main draw, while Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda are the only Indian duo in the women's doubles section.

Lakshya Sen aims to turn his fortunes around in the men's singles section at the Hong Kong Open 2025. After a promising run to the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sen has struggled to replicate his form this season, with his best results being a quarterfinal appearance at the All England Open in March and a semifinal finish at the Macau Open.

He will be joined in the men's singles section by countrymen HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty, who is the only Indian to win a BWF Tour title this year, having won the US Open in June.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will begin his Hong Kong Open campaign in the qualification round, where he will face Tharun Mannepalli in an all-Indian clash.

India's challenge in the men's doubles, on the other hand, will be spearheaded by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Last seen in action at the BWF World Championships last month, Satwik-Chirag's semifinal run at the Paris Olympics 2024 ensured India's streak of winning at least one medal in each edition of the Games remained intact since 2011. Now, the dynamic duo is back in action at the Hong Kong Open 2025, looking to build momentum and continue their medal-winning form.

Only two Indians have ever won the Hong Kong Open. Prakash Padukone won the inaugural men's singles title in 1982, while Saina Nehwal took the women's crown back in 2010.

Hong Kong Open 2025 badminton:

India squad

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Kiran George (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q), Sankar Subramanian (Q)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya, Rakshitha Ramraj

Women's doubles: Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde.