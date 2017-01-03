PBL 2017: PV Sindhu Leads Chennai Smashers To 5-0 Win Over Bengaluru Blasters

Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu led her team Chennai Smashers to win the first match of the tournament as they defeated Bengaluru Blasters 5-0 in the Premier Badminton League 2017 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, Chennai's Parupalli Kashyap defeated Bengaluru's Sourabh Verma 11-8, 11-5.

Then in women's singles, PV Sindhu bounced back from a poor start to beat Cheung Ngan Yi of Bengaluru Blasters 12-10, 11-6 in the trump match which gave Chennai Smashers a 3-0 lead.

Sindhu trailed 0-5 at one point in the first game, before coming back strongly in the match. During the tight game, the Indian badminton star saved one game point before eventually prevailing 12-10.

In the second game, Sindhu edged ahead after both players were tied at 4-4. She closed out the game at 11-6 to win the match and hand Chennai two points from the trump match.

Then the doubles pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock from Britain provided the Smashers with the winning 4-0 lead by edging out Bengaluru's Korea-India combine of Yeon Seong Yoo and Ashwini Ponnappa in three games in a thrilling mixed doubles match, to render the last two matches in the tie inconsequential.

In the last two games, Tommy Sugiarto lost to Victor Axelsen 7-11, 11-13 while Chris Adcock and Mads Pieler Kolding beat Sung Hyun Ko and Yeon Seong Yoo 11-7, 7-11, 13-11.





