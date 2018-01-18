Malaysia Masters: Sai Praneeth, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy Crash Out

Indian shuttlers B Sai Praneeth and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the Malaysia Masters badminton meet on Thursday. Praneeth lost to top-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 17 -21, 8-21 while Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy went down to Denmark's Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 15-21, 15-21. In men's singles, Praneeth battled for each point but in the second game he was outplayed in every department of the game and lost the second round issue in the just 28 minutes. Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost their women's doubles match in 35 minutes to crash out of the competition.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals

by defeating Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-13, 21-13 and Germany's Johanna Goliszewski and Lara Kaepplein 21-15, 21-12 respectively.

While Praneeth beat his opponent in 44 minutes, the pair of Ashwini-Sikki took only 25 minutes to ease past their opponent.

Indian shuttlers, including P Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth, had decided to take part in the Malaysia Masters, which is one of the seven BWF World Tour Super 500 events.