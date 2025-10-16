Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective games in the opening round of the Denmark Open 2025 and marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the competition. Competing at the Jyske Bank Arena, world No. 21 Lakshya Sen beat Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, 28th in the men's singles badminton rankings, 10-21, 21-8, 21-18 in a clash that lasted an hour and 19 minutes, according to Olympics.com. Lakshya Sen, a Paris 2024 semi-finalist, made a sluggish start and conceded the first game without much resistance.

He turned the tables in the second game, conceding just eight points, to take the match into a decider.

The final game of the contest saw both players match each other for the most part before Lakshya Sen held his nerve to edge past the Irishman. This was Lakshya Sen's third win in four matches against Nhat Nguyen.

In the men's doubles, sixth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat world No. 41 Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley of Scotland 17-21, 21-11, 21-17 in an hour and four minutes.

Satwik-Chirag started brightly, leading 11-9 at the interval before the Scottish pair staged a comeback and edged past the Indians to clinch the opener, according to Olympics.com.

Unfazed, the Indian badminton players put on a dominant show in the second game, leading 11-7 and then hammering home their advantage to force a decider.

The deciding game was more evenly contested with the Scottish pair leading 11-10 at the interval. However, Satwik-Chirag switched gears after the mid-game break, winning 11 of the next 17 points to move into the pre-quarterfinals.

After successive runners-up finishes at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters last month, Sat-Chi are aiming to go one better at the ongoing BWF Super 750 tournament.

Meanwhile, Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan were ousted from the mixed doubles event after a 21-14, 21-11 defeat against Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

