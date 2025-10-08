Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive At Arctic Open
Unheralded Indian Tharun Mannepalli kept alive the country's men's singles hopes at the Arctic Open 2025, even as Lakshya Sen suffered his 10th first-round exit of the year.
Unheralded Indian Tharun Mannepalli kept alive the country's men's singles hopes at the Arctic Open 2025, staging a thrilling comeback to upset world No. 14 Toma Junior Popov of France, even as Lakshya Sen suffered his 10th first-round exit of the year at Vantaa, Finland on Wednesday. Mannepalli, ranked 46th, overcame a first-game loss to beat Popov 11-21, 21-11, 22-20 in a one-hour and eight-minute contest, saving four match points in the decider to pull off a remarkable win in the BWF Super 500 event. He will take on world No. 18 Koki Watanabe of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.
Paris Olympics semifinalist Lakshya fell 21-15, 21-17 in 57 minutes to world No. 11 and fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.
Lakshya struggled from the start, trailing 11-6 at the first-game interval and failing to mount a serious challenge.
The second game was closer at 11-10, but Naraoka shifted gears after the break, limiting Lakshya to seven more points.
This marked Sen's sixth defeat in eight matches against Naraoka and his 10th first-round exit of the 2025 season, although he did reach the final of last month's Hong Kong Open.
Other Indians also faced early exits.
Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth conceded a walkover to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, while Kiran George retired in his second game after trailing 1-4 after conceding the opener 10-21 to Watanabe.
Sankar Subramanian went down 21-17, 21-11 to France's Christo Popov in 44 minutes, and Ayush Shetty lost 21-15, 21-16 against top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in 50 minutes.
