Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round Of Hylo Open, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out
Lakshya Sen stunned fifth seed Christo Popov of France in straight games to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the USD 475,000 Hylo Open Super 500 tournament
Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned fifth seed Christo Popov of France in straight games to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the USD 475,000 Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Wednesday. Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist who reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open, defeated the higher-ranked Popov 21-16, 22-20 in the opening round. He will next face compatriot S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who defeated Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in another opening-round match.
However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, who lost 19-21, 11-21 to compatriot Kiran George in the men's singles.
George will next face eighth seed Toma Junior Popov of France, who beat Harry Huang of England 21-17, 19-21, 21-19.
There were some encouraging results from the women's singles as well, with unseeded Shriyanshi Valishetty outsmarting third seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-12 in just 33 minutes.
Young Rakshitha Santhosh Ramraj also progressed to the round of 16 with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Clara Azurmendi of Spain.
Valishetty and Ramraj will meet each other in the second round in an all-Indian contest.
However, it was the end of the road for Anmol Kharb, who fought valiantly before losing 24-26, 21-23 against eighth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in another women's singles opening-round match.