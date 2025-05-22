Seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters after defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his second-round match but HS Prannoy bowed out with a straight game loss on Thursday. In the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, the duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat France's Julien Maio and Lea Palermo 21-17 18-21 21-15. Prannoy, however, suffered a 9-21 18-21 defeat to Japan's Yushi Tanaka in his men's singles pre-quarterfinal match. In the day's other pre-quarterfinal matches involving Indian players, Ayush Shetty lost to France's Toma Popov 13-21 17-21, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran went down to Christo Popov of France 14-21 16-21.

In the women's doubles round of 16 outing, Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande lost to Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun 9-21 14-21.

Srikanth prevailed 23-21, 21-17 in the 59-minute showdown against world number 33 Nguyen.

Srikanth, whose world ranking has plummeted to 65 owing to a prolonged lean patch, will face France's Toma Popov in the last-eight stage.

Also bowing out was Sathish Karunakaran. He was beaten 14-21, 16-21 by Toma's brother and doubles partner Christo Popov.

In the doubles competition, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed event with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 victory over France's Lea Palermo and Julien Maio.

They will next be up against the Chinese combination of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)