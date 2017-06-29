 
Kidambi Srikanth Climbs Up Three Spots To Enter Top-10

Updated: 29 June 2017 17:07 IST

Kidambi Srikanth has now trained his eyes on the prestigious World Championship crown and said he will play to win at the World Championship in August.

Kidambi Srikanth Climbs Up Three Spots To Enter Top-10
Srikanth won the recently concluded Australian Open Super Series © AFP

Riding on his back-to-back Super Series triumphs, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth broke back into the top-10 at eighth in the latest world rankings released on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Guntur, who clinched successive titles at Indonesian Open and Australian Open, now has 58,583 points under his belt. He is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places. Among other Indian male shuttlers, B Sai Praneeth has moved up a position to be 15th, while Ajay Jayaram lost a spot to be 16th.

HS Prannoy also dropped two places to be 23rd. In women's singles, PV Sindhu dropped a rung to be world no. 5, while Sania Nehwal has gained a spot to be at 15th.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Highlights
  • Srikanth won the Australian Open Super Series
  • Srikanth Won the Indonesia Open Super Series
  • Srikanth beat Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to lift Australian Open SS title
