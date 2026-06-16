India's Rounak Chouhan secured a place in the men's singles main draw of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after his opponent, Myanmar's Hein Htut, retired in a qualification match in Macau on Tuesday. Both players had taken a game each before Htut retired, with the scoreline reading 14-21, 21-15, 19-17 in favour of the Indian. Chouhan will take on Zhe Ying Wu of Chinese Taipei, ranked 133rd in the world, in the round of 32 of the main draw on Wednesday.

In other qualification matches, Tushar Suveer lost his men's singles match against Christian Adinata of Indonesia 20-22, 13-21, 15-21.

India's Alap Mishra lost to Htut 18-21, 18-21 before the Myanmar shuttler retired hurt in the final qualification match against Chouhan.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost their qualification match to Amallia Prativ and Siti Fadia Ramadhanti of Indonesia 10-21, 8-21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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