Indian Doubles Pairs Make Good Starts At Indonesia Open

Indian doubles pairs were off to a winning start at the Indonesia Open with two of them entering the second round here on Tuesday. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in their opening match. The world no. 20 Indian pair will now take on Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also edged out Netherlands' Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 25-23, 16-21, 21-19.

Pranaav and Sikki will next meet top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.

But Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 20-22, 22-20, 20-22 to Malaysian pair of Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen in women's doubles.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their singles campaign on Wednesday.