India Assured Of First-Ever Medal At Thomas Cup After Men's Badminton Team Defeats Malaysia In Last Eight
This the fourth time India have entered the semi-finals of Thomas Cup after1952,1955,1979, but there were no medals available on the earlier occasions.
HS Prannoy defeated Jun Hao Leong to give India a 3-2 win over Malaysia.© AFP
The Indian men's badminton team assured itself the first-ever medal at the Thomas Cup with a 3-2 win over Malaysia in the quarter-finals. All semi-finalists are assured of a medal in the badminton competition.
This the fourth time India have entered the semi-finals of Thomas Cup after 1952,1955,1979, but there were no medals available on the earlier occasions.
More updates to follow....
