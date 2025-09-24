HS Prannoy's campaign ended in disappointment as he retired hurt due to an injury, while Ayush Shetty also bowed out as India's challenge at the Korea Masters Super 500 concluded on the opening day of the main draw here on Wednesday. Prannoy, 33, was trailing 5-8 against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo when he suffered an injury after playing a cross-court smash and clutched his right ribs. After taking a medical timeout, he resumed play but appeared uncomfortable and was forced to retire at 8-16.

Ayush Shetty, the only Indian to claim a BWF title this season at the US Open Super 300, was outplayed by Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang 18-21, 18-21 in a 47-minute encounter.

Kiran George put up a spirited fight before succumbing 14-21, 22-20, 14-21 to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

In the women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya lost 16-21, 15-21 to fourth seed and world No. 8 Putri Wardani of Indonesia.

In mixed doubles, Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan were defeated 7-21, 14-21 by Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara.

