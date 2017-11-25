Hong Kong Open Superseries: PV Sindhu Beats Ratchanok Intanon To Set up Summit Clash With World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu on Saturday defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final to set up summit clash with World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the Hong Kong Open Superseries. The Hyderabadi shuttler outplayed Intanon 21-17, 21-17 which lasted 43 minutes. In the first game, Sindhu displayed a substantially improved performance and played aggressively throughout which helped her to seal the final berth. Sindhu was trailing early in the second game but soon the Indian shuttler bounced back in style and matched the pace of her opponent.

Sindhu remains India's only hope in the competition after Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crashed out in the initial rounds and Kidambi Srikanth gave his second consecutive Super Series tournament of the year a miss.