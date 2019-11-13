Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Cai Yan Yan In First Round

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Hong Kong Open after a 13-21, 20-22 defeat to China's Cai Yan Yan on Wednesday. The world No.9 Indian's bad run continues as she has now made opening round exits in five of her last six tournaments. It was the second consecutive opening round defeat against China's Cai Yan Yan for Saina Nehwal after she lost in straight games of the China Open. Saina Nehwal thus trails 0-2 to Cai Yan Yan in the overall head-to-head records. PV Sindhu will be action against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun later in the day.