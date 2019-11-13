 
Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Cai Yan Yan In First Round

Updated: 13 November 2019 09:32 IST

Saina Nehwal was outclassed in the first round of Hong Kong Open 2019 by China's Cai Yan Yan.

Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round. © AFP

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Hong Kong Open after a 13-21, 20-22 defeat to China's Cai Yan Yan on Wednesday. The world No.9 Indian's bad run continues as she has now made opening round exits in five of her last six tournaments. It was the second consecutive opening round defeat against China's Cai Yan Yan for Saina Nehwal after she lost in straight games of the China Open. Saina Nehwal thus trails 0-2 to Cai Yan Yan in the overall head-to-head records. PV Sindhu will be action against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun later in the day.

In the first game, Cai Yan Yan got a head start as she led from the onset of the match. Saina Nehwal looked nowhere in contention to match her Chinese counterpart's tempo as she was trailing 11-2 at the mid-game interval. Cai Yan Yan continued her dominating approach in the opening game as she went on to close it at 21-13.

Nehwal looked competitive in the second game. She was continuously trying to challenge her Chinese counterpart but failed to overpower her as she went down in 30 minutes of the first round clash.

In the men's singles, Sameer Verma lost 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 to Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan.

