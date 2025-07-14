The news of former badminton star Saina Nehwal's divorce from husband Parupalli Kashyap left the entire country in shock. Nehwal, who won bronze at the London Olympics 2012, took to social media to announce the news. The couple got married in 2018. Saina and Parupalli both trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. However, this is not the first time that a sports person got separated from his/her partner. Here's a list of some Indian sportspersons who eventually failed to lead a happy married life with their partners.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was granted a divorce from his wife Aesha Mukherjee in October 2023. Dhawan tied the knot with Australia-based Aesha in 2012, and they have a son, Zoravar. Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi Court on the grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on him by his estranged wife.

2. Hardik Pandya

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya parted ways with his wife and model Natasa Stankovic in 2024. The couple made the decision public on social media, and have since gone on their different paths.

3. Mohammed Shami

The star India pacer's relationship with his wife, Hasin Jahan, grabbed everyone's attention. The couple separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to the social media influencer and dancer Dhanashree Verma in 2020. However, the couple was granted a divorce in March 2025. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

5. Sania Mirza

The tennis legend of India, Sania Mirza, got married to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in got married in 2010. The couple announced their separation in 2024, though it was revealed that couple had been living apart from each other for a few months before. Malik has since gone on to marry Pakistani actress Sana Javed, while Sania has decided to remain single.