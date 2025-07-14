Indian tennis ace Saina Nehwal stunned the entire country as she announced that she and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, also a badminton player, have decided to part ways. Saina said that the couple decided to choose "peace, growth, and healing", hence they decided to break their marriage. While Kashyap himself hasn't said anything on the matter yet, he did post an Instagram story roughly 6 hours before Saina's big announcement. The Insta story didn't directly highlight his point of view on the subject of divorce, but did suggest that he is in a healthy space.

The Instagram story from Kashyap saw him enjoying the Awakenings Festival, which was held from July 11-13 in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands. In the story, Kashyap could be seen surrounded by a bunch of friends.

Kashyap is also a decorated badminton player for India. He is a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist. When he achieved the feat 11 years ago, it was the first time in 32 years that an Indian badminton player had won a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Kashyap took training from some of Indian badminton's finest coaches -- former All-England champions Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand.

Parupalli is also the first Indian male badminton player to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics. He achieved the feat at the Summer Games in 2012. He also hit his career-best world ranking of six in 2013, but injuries prevented him from maintaining the same level of performance.

What Saina Nehwal Said On Separation With Parupalli Kashyap

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other," Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, wrote.

"I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she added.

Saina and Kashyap got married in December 2018.

They trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad from their early days.

While Saina became a global icon with her Olympic bronze and world No. 1 ranking, Kashyap broke into the world top 10 and clinched the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.

With PTI Inputs