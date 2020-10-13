Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Beats Christo Popov In Straight Games To Enter Second Round
Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen defeated France's Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 in just 36 minutes to enter the second round.
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the Denmark Open as badminton resumed after a seven-month-long hiatus. Lakshya defeated France's Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes. The 19-year-old Indian did not let his opponent create any sort of momentum and managed to win the match in straight games. Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin defeated Russia's Natalia Perminova 21-7, 21-15 to progress to the second round.
#BadmintonReturns— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 13, 2020
Here's the winner of the first #badminton match in days!
Give it up to @lakshya_sen #HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2020 https://t.co/zHxvFspS0p pic.twitter.com/2Mkwd1uNbl
Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Belgium's Maxime Moreels and Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.