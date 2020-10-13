Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the Denmark Open as badminton resumed after a seven-month-long hiatus. Lakshya defeated France's Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes. The 19-year-old Indian did not let his opponent create any sort of momentum and managed to win the match in straight games. Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin defeated Russia's Natalia Perminova 21-7, 21-15 to progress to the second round.

Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Belgium's Maxime Moreels and Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.