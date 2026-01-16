The India Open badminton tournament, currently underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several overseas players have called out the conditions. On Thursday, bird droppings on the court halted play during a match involving India's HS Prannoy, while earlier, monkey sightings in the stands had also been reported. The increased focus on the prevailing conditions followed Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt's allegations of poor playing conditions at the venue, as well as fellow Dane Anders Antonsen's withdrawal from the tournament citing severe air pollution in New Delhi.

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt once again criticised the "unacceptable" and "highly unprofessional" conditions at the ongoing India Open, saying it is "very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here." Previous editions of the Super 750 tournament were held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the same venue.

"The past few days in India have been tough - tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for 'the worst' once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"We are here to perform and stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance.

"Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event." Following Blichfeldt's criticism, further incidents occurred, including a monkey being spotted in the stands, play being disrupted due to bird droppings, and players complaining about extreme pollution.

"I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India," Blichfeldt wrote after returning home following her second-round exit.

"Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here.

"I hope @bwf.official will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future." Since day one, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) have issued multiple statements in response to the criticism.

What Is Badminton World Body's Opinion

On Thursday, the BWF issued a detailed statement acknowledging the concerns while outlining the steps taken during the event.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week," the statement said.

"However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns." The BWF reiterated that moving away from the old KD Jadhav Stadium was aimed at meeting international standards.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the statement said.

"Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, when the seasonal issues are not expected to be as severe.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI."