China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Busanan Ongbamrungphan In First Round

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open in the first round. © AFP
Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after losing 10-21, 17-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round on Wednesday.
More to follow...
