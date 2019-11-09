Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on the top seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the China Open 2019 semi-finals today. Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat the Chinese pair of Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 to enter men's doubles semi-finals of the China Open on Friday. The Indian men's doubles pair had earlier beaten Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen in the Thailand Open 2019. Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have now taken a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen. The pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had earlier lost the final of French Open 2019 to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

Live Badminton Score Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty China Open Semi Final in Fuzhou