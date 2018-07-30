BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Fifth seeded Kidambi Srikanth will start his BWF World Championships 2018 campaign against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in men's singles first round. Should the former World No.1 beat his opponents in the first and second rounds, he will face the 13th seed, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the third round. Apart from Christie in the third round, Srikanth will meet another Indonesian, 12th seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the quarter-finals. However, Srikanth enjoys a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Ginting. Prior to this, Srikanth had lost to Son Wan Ho in 2017 quarter-finals. In 2015, Srikanth had lost to Hu Yun in the Round of 16 and in 2014, he had lost to Chen Long in the Round of 16.
When is the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match will take place on July 31, 2018.
Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match will be played at Nanjing, China.
What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match begin?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match will begin at around 08:20 am (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)