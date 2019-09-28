 
Live Score, Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-Final: Parupalli Kashyap Eyes Final Berth As He Takes On World No 1

Updated:28 September 2019 14:11 IST

Korea Open 2019 Semi final, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Badminton Match Score: Parupalli Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in quarter-finals.

Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Score: Parupalli Kashyap faces Kento Momota in Korea Open semis. © Twitter


Parupalli Kashyap will face Japan's Kento Momota, who is the number one seeded player in the tournament, in the semi-finals of the Korea Open. Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in straight games to seal a spot in the semis. Kashyap had to come back from behind to win the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament in Incheon. Kashyap's opponent, Kento Momota defeated Lee Zii jia in the quarterfinals. 

Live Score Updates between Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota BWF Korea Open 2019 Semi final in Incheon.

  • 14:11 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Women's semi-final is about to start!

    Tai Tzu Ying is facing Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final match. After this match, India's Parupalli Kashyap will be in action.

  • 13:25 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Parupalli Kashyap is the lone Indian remaining in the tournament!

    World Champion PV Sindhu, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth all crashed out in the first round of the tournament while Parupalli Kashyap has kept India in the fray with exceptional performances to reach the semi-finals. Kashyap will take on world number one Kento Momota in the semis.
  • 13:19 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final clash between India's Parupalli Kashyap and Japan's Kento Momota in Korea Open.
