PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships Live Score: PV Sindhu Faces Nozomi Okuhara In Quarter-Finals

India's PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles quarter-final of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2018 at Nanjing, China today. Sindhu will be looking to avenge her 2017 World Championships final loss against Okuhara. The Indian claimed silver medal in 2017 after a 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 loss to the Japanese in the marathon match. Sindhu trails Okuhara 5-6 in the head-to-head record and would aim to pull one back. Earlier this year, in the two times that they have met, Sindhu beat Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in the All England Open and lost 15-21, 18-21 in the Thailand Open.

After getting a bye in the first round of the Women's singles event, Sindhu beat Fitriani Fitriani 21-14, 21-9 and Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 to proceed to the quarters of the tournament. Okuhara, on the other hand, defeated Rachel Honderich 21-11, 21-9, 23-21 and Goh Jin Wei 21-13 to reach the last eight. Apart from Sindhu, India's B Sai Praneeth will be up against Kento Momota in the quarters of the men's singles event. Sai Praneeth, who enjoys a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head encounters, will look to better his record further against his Japanese opponent.

Live Badminton Match between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF Badminton World Championships 2018 at Nanjing, China

Earlier in the day, it was the end of the road for World No. 10 Saina Nehwal as she lost to Olympic champion Carolina Marin 6-21, 11-21 in a match that lasted 31 minutes. In the opening game, Marin accumulated quick points to quickly race to the mid-game interval with a massive 11-2 lead. Saina, on the other hand, looked out of touch and failed to get better of her counter-part. The Indian also made repeated unforced errors, which helped Marin close the game at 21-6 in 12 minutes without breaking a sweat.