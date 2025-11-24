Indian badminton is at a crossroads. While PV Sindhu battles the toughest opponent of her career—her own body—Saina Nehwal steps in with raw honesty and hard-earned wisdom. From the relentless grind of elite sport to the fading power play among India's young guns, Nehwal's words cut deep into the reality behind the headlines. Her message? Resilience, patience, and discipline remain the bedrock of success. In this candid conversation, Saina opens up about Sindhu's struggles, the next generation, and the mindset shift needed today. The badminton ace was in Delhi for a landmark moment at Sirifort DDA Squash and Badminton Complex, igniting the opening day of The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour India.

Sindhu's Struggle: “You Are Not a Machine”

Saina Nehwal knows what it takes to stay at the top—and what it costs. Speaking about Sindhu's recent dip in form, she was brutally honest:

“As long as the body says I am okay. Body is a tough thing to handle. You are not a machine. Finally, the body gives up and you have to fight it out.”

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has been remarkably durable over the years. But age and intensity are catching up.

“She has been very stable with her body for so many years. She has never had such big injuries. But as you age, if you want to push a little harder, you just can't get to it. And I think that's what is happening.”

Still, Nehwal remains optimistic:

“She is an amazing player. She knows how to win. Sometimes it's just that the body is not supporting you. But I am sure in the future, if the body is alright, everything goes well, she will definitely perform well.”

Where's the Next Saina? Power Play Missing in Young Guns

Is the next generation ready to fill the shoes of Sindhu and Saina? Nehwal urged patience:

“I just feel that it's a phase. It will pass on. Because sometimes people expect too much.”

She recalled the golden era under coach Pullela Gopichand:

“The group Gopi sir had 10 years back was a very special group. Seven or eight of us were performing back to back, winning Super Series. Suddenly you expect every other athlete to do that.”

While praising emerging talents like Unnati, Tanvi, and Anmol, Saina pointed out a key gap:

“Power play is little less. They are stroke players. But I just feel more power is required. And they will learn it within years.”

Her advice? Give them time.

“They entered the circuit a little late. We were lucky to enter quite early, maybe at 14-15. They entered two years back. So they will require another 2-3 years to come to their full potential.”

Kids Are Soft These Days: Saina's Call for Early Discipline

In a heartfelt reflection, Nehwal spoke about the changing mindset among young athletes:

“I have seen kids nowadays, they have become little soft… they become career-oriented a little late.”

For her, early goal-setting was crucial:

“At nine, my mom said I should be an Olympic medalist. My coach thought I will be a world-level player someday. That goal was set and followed really well.”

Her message to parents was clear:

“Some push from parents is required. Parents have to be strict with the kid. And then the kid will find the way.”

Her mantra for success?

“If you follow it nicely and listen carefully… there will be pains, there will be struggles. But if you go through it, I am sure you will find a way. Anyone can do well if they have the mindset that ‘I want to achieve.' And this is my main goal.”