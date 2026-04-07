India's top mixed doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, made a winning start to their campaign on Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Championships at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center in Ningbo, China. Facing Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard, the Indian duo claimed the opening game 21-14. The Thai pair responded with a dominant 21-11 win in the second to force a decider. Regaining their early momentum, Dhruv and Tanisha closed out the match 21-15 in the final game.

The Indians now face a challenging Round of 16 clash against Malaysia's Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who currently hold a 2-0 head-to-head advantage.

In other mixed doubles results, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost to Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-16, 21-15, while Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani bowed out against eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie, 21-13, 21-19.

Top Indian singles players, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, get into action on Wednesday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will open her campaign against Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia in a Round of 32 match in the women's singles main draw. Three other Indian women singles players -- Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, and Tanvi Sharma are also in the main draw and are expected to start their campaigns on Wednesday.

In men's singles, Thomas Cup winner H.S Prannoy will start against World No. 62, Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam, while youngster Ayush Shetty will meet fifth seed Li Shi Feng of China, the 2023 All-England champion, in a first-round match.

Former World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, while Paris Olympic Games semifinalist Lakshya Sen will open against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong-China in a Round of 32 match.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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