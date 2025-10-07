India's young shuttlers Anmol Kharb and Tanya Hemanth registered impressive wins to progress to the women's singles second round at the Arctic Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday. Anmol, the 18-year-old from Haryana, produced a gritty show to edge out Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese Taipei 23-21 11-21 21-18 in a marathon 77-minute clash. Anmol, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2024 Asian Team Championships gold in Selangor, will next face Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei. Tanya, 22, who won the Saipan International this year, also notched up a 22-20 21-18 win over Huang Ching Ping of Chinese Taipei to set up a clash with second seed Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand.

Kavipriya Selvam, however, went down 16-21 16-21 to eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto outplayed France's Lucas Renoir and Camille Pognante 21-9 21-7 in just 23 minutes to enter the second round.

However, Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan lost 19-21 15-21 to Netherlands' Brian Wassink and Debora Jille.

