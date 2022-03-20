All England Open Badminton Championship 2022 Final Live: All eyes will be on young India shuttler Lakshya Sen as he faces World no. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championship. Lakshya could become only the third Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championship after the legendary Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Sen defeated defending champions Zii Jia 21-13 12-21 21-19 in the semi-final tie last night. Axelsen, on the other hand, defeated Chou Tien Chen in the other semi-final, and will play his fourth successive final at the All England Open.

Here are the Live updates of the All England Open Badminton Championship men's singles final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen

March 20 2022 20:04 (IST) All England Open Final Live Updates: THEY'VE DONE IT! Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana have been crowned the men's doubles champion. The pair defeated second seeds and compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-13 in an all-Indonesian final.



THEY'VE DONE IT!

Fikri/Maulana win the YONEX All England Men's Doubles title with a 21-19 21-13 win over Ahsan/Setiawan!!!#YAE22 pic.twitter.com/29ZrevOAvA — Yonex All England Badminton Championships (@YonexAllEngland) March 20, 2022 Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana have been crowned the men's doubles champion. The pair defeated second seeds and compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-13 in an all-Indonesian final.

March 20 2022 19:16 (IST) All England Open Final Live Updates: YAMAGUCHI CROWNED CHAMPION! Akane Yamaguchi was crowned champion after she defeated AN Seyoung in the women's singles final earlier today. Yamaguchi ran out victorious in straight games 21-15, 21-15 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.



Akane Yamaguchi is the Women's Singles YONEX All England Champion! https://t.co/7Ml1rOY60C pic.twitter.com/KbBbFyd4j4 — Yonex All England Badminton Championships (@YonexAllEngland) March 20, 2022 Akane Yamaguchi was crowned champion after she defeated AN Seyoung in the women's singles final earlier today. Yamaguchi ran out victorious in straight games 21-15, 21-15 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

March 20 2022 19:11 (IST) All England Open Final Live Updates: HELLO AND WELCOME! Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of All England Open Badminton Championship Men's Singles Final between Lakshya Sen and World no.1 Viktor Axelsen. The match will begin in a few hours time at the center court at the Utilita Arena Birmingham and will be the last match of this year's tournament.

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of All England Open Badminton Championship Men's Singles Final between Lakshya Sen and World no.1 Viktor Axelsen. The match will begin in a few hours time at the center court at the Utilita Arena Birmingham and will be the last match of this year's tournament.