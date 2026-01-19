Stan Wawrinka fought back aged 40 to reach the second round in his Australian Open farewell Monday as title contenders Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff won but failed to sparkle. Three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev also moved on, as Novak Djokovic launches his latest bid to win a record 25th Grand Slam crown. A bumper day two at Melbourne Park saw the 2014 champion Wawrinka live to fight another day with a gutsy four-set victory. The three-time major winner is playing his last season before retiring and gave his all to down Serbia's Laslo Djere 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in front of a crowd willing him to victory.

"It was amazing today, so thank you so much," said the Swiss warhorse, who made his Australian Open debut in 2006.

"The passion is still intact. But I'm not young any more, so I need to be careful also."

Medvedev, runner-up in 2021, 2022 and 2024, warmed up for Melbourne with victory in Brisbane and ground to a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) opening round win over Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

The famously feisty Russian said he was trying to be more "positive" on court.

"So far I'm doing it well," he said.

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur, the big home hope, was also a straight-sets winner on another hot day where temperatures reached about 30C and spectators faced long queues to get into Melbourne Park.

The tournament is over, however, for seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who retired from his opening match with cramp.

Auger-Aliassime won the opening set 6-3 against Nuno Borges but then lost the next two 6-4, 6-4 before calling time.

He was not sure if the steamy weather was to blame, but said it was impossible to continue.

"I want to be on the court competing with my opponent. I don't want to be just standing there like a punching bag," he said.

Serbian great Djokovic, 38, faces Spain's 71st-ranked Pedro Martinez in the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

A former world number one, Djokovic is the undisputed king of Melbourne, having won a record 10 Australian Open crowns.

He owns 24 major titles, equal for the most ever with Australia's Margaret Court, but a 25th has remained agonisingly out of reach.

- 'Overwhelming' -

In the women's draw, six-time major winner Swiatek was made to work unexpectedly hard against Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue.

The Polish second seed, who will complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors if she breaks her Australian Open duck, eventually saw off her spirited opponent 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

"I was a bit rusty at the beginning," said Swiatek.

"For sure many ups and downs, but overall I have some stuff to work on."

Gauff beat Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3, but was also less than convincing at the start and struggled with her serve.

"I tried not to put too much pressure on myself," she said. "I am only satisfied if I win, but I am proud of myself regardless of how I get on."

Her reward is a clash next with Venus Williams' conqueror Olga Danilovic.

Like Swiatek, Gauff has yet to go past the last four in Melbourne.

Gauff's fellow American, the fourth seed Amanda Anisimova, began her quest for a third consecutive major final with a ruthless win over Switzerland's Simona Waltert, 6-3, 6-2.

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva also progressed.

However, former champion Sofia Kenin crashed out and so did Alexandra Eala despite manic support from Philippines fans.

The 20-year-old Eala was playing in the main draw for the first time and even practice sessions were mobbed by large numbers of her compatriots.

"I think this week definitely there were elements that were a bit overwhelming," she said of the support following a three-set loss to Alycia Parks.

