Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Streaming, Australian Open Semi-Final: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic takes on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the second semi-final of the Australian Open 2026. Djokovic, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, was two sets down against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarters, but entered the semis after Musetti was forced to retire due to injury. On the other hand, Sinner has been in imperious form. Apart from a short third round scare against Eliot Spizzirri, Sinner is yet to drop a set in any other match.

Australian Open 2026 Semi-Finals LIVE Telecast: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match will take place on Friday, January 30 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match be held?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match is expected to start from 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 semi-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)