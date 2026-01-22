An erratic Madison Keys did enough on Thursday to reach the third round in her defence of the Australian Open, where men's title-holder Jannik Sinner is also in action later. Novak Djokovic is another big name gracing Melbourne Park on day five as he resumes his bid to win a record 25th Grand Slam crown.Keys blew hot and cold before getting over the line 6-1, 7-5 against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger. Keys, who upset Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final, admitted after her laboured first-round win that she was a bundle of nerves and "too timid".

The 29-year-old threw off the shackles in the first set against the 92nd-ranked Krueger, taking it in just 23 minutes on John Cain Arena before having to rally from 2-5 down in the second.

"I started really well and Ash a little slowly," said Keys, who began her season with quarter-final exits at Brisbane and Adelaide.

"I fully expected her to raise her level and she did. It got away from me a bit."

She will meet either Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Indonesian prospect Janice Tjen next.

In another all-United States clash, the sixth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of McCartney Kessler in a 6-0, 6-2 win.

But 25th seed Paula Badosa of Spain, who lost to Sabalenka in the semi-finals a year ago, is out after being stunned 6-4 6-4 by Russia's 101st-ranked Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, who has won six major titles but never been successful in Melbourne, later faces Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Fourth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova and fifth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will also be in second-round action.

Two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, who made a grand entrance on Tuesday in a jellyfish-inspired outfit, plays Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

Sinner, Djokovic get set

Early winners in the men's draw on Thursday included 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia and 16th seed Jakub Mensik.

The 20-year-old Mensik, of the Czech Republic, eased past Rafael Jodar of Spain 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner is attempting to win a third Australian Open in a row.

The Italian coasted through round one when his French opponent Hugo Gaston retired with Sinner in a commanding 6-2, 6-1 lead.

He will be strong favourite against the 88th-ranked Australian James Duckworth but will have to face down a partisan home crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

Along with world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who is already into round three, Sinner's other chief rival in Australia is Serbian great Djokovic.

The 38-year-old, who has won a record 10 titles in Melbourne, looked imperious in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round stroll past Spain's Pedro Martinez.

It was his landmark 100th Australian Open victory and a statement of intent as he looks finally to claim a 25th Slam title.

The former world number one, now ranked four, has been tied with Australia's Margaret Court on the all-time list since clinching his 24th major at the US Open in 2023.

Alcaraz and Sinner have won all eight Slams since.

"I couldn't ask for more. Obviously a great serving performance," he said after his demolition of Martinez on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic plays Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.

Also in action are fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti, eighth seed Ben Shelton and ninth seed Taylor Fritz.

