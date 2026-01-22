Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner barrelled ominously into the Australian Open third round on Thursday as 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka survived an epic to make Grand Slam history. An erratic Madison Keys did enough to keep her title defence on track and Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka also triumphed on a sunny but cooler Melbourne Park day five. The tournament fell briefly silent in the evening to remember the 15 people killed at Bondi Beach last month by gunmen who opened fire on a Jewish festival.

Djokovic sent 141st-ranked qualifier Francesco Maestrelli packing in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian great is on his latest mission to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and dismissed the Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic faces 75th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands next.

Djokovic is well known for his sometimes unusual preparations, which include hugging a Brazilian fig tree in Melbourne's botanical gardens.

"That is my oldest friend here in Melbourne," said the 38-year-old former world number one, who has won 10 Australian Open titles, more than anyone in history.

"He has been there to heal my wounds and give me company. We have a friendship going over 20 years."

Two-time reigning champion Sinner wasted no time in powering on with a demolition of home player James Duckworth.

The Italian second seed romped to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory in just one hour and 49 minutes against the shell-shocked wildcard.

Sinner plays big-serving Eliot Spizzirri, the 85th-ranked American, next as he pursues a Melbourne Park hat-trick.

Beer for Stan

Exhausted warhorse Wawrinka battled to a marathon five-set win in his Australian Open farewell.

In Melbourne as a wildcard, Wawrinka pulled heroically through in four hours and 33 minutes against French qualifier Arthur Gea.

Now ranked 139, he won 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/3) to become the first player aged 40 or over to reach the men's third round at a Slam since Ken Rosewall at the Australian Open in 1978.

The former Australian Open champion is playing his last season before retiring and faces the American ninth seed Taylor Fritz next.

"Exhausted. I am trying to last as long as possible on my last Australian Open," Wawrinka said.

Asked what his plans are for the rest of the evening, Wawrinka replied: "I might pick up a beer, I deserve one."

Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, beat fellow Italian and good friend Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

American eighth seed Ben Shelton was a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victor over Australia's Dane Sweeny.

Other winners in the men's draw included 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia and 16th seed Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic.

Osaka stays alive

An error-riddled Naomi Osaka left her parasol, hat and veil in storage Thursday before the Japanese superstar ground into the Australian Open third round with a nervy win that ended in acrimony.

The four-time major champion stunned the opening Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday when she emerged onto centre court for her first-round match decked out in an audacious "jellyfish-inspired" outfit.

Her white umbrella, matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

The dress and trousers made another appearance, but the rest was left behind.

Instead, it was all business on Margaret Court Arena, with the 28-year-old downing experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in exactly 2hrs.

But it was far from a vintage performance, with a bumper 41 unforced errors and the match ended with some angry words from Cirstea at the net.

The win put Osaka into a clash next with Australia's 168th-ranked Maddison Inglis, who outlasted German veteran Laura Siegemund over three tight sets.

"I tried to play well. I think I hit a lot of errors, but I tried my best," she said.

"She's a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open. So sorry she was mad about it.

"Honestly, I was just fighting as hard as I could. Just fighting," she added.

Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, laboured to a three-set win in her first round and it was more of the same against the 35-year-old Cirstea.

The 16th seed Osaka was broken immediately with a wild forehand gifting the Romanian, but she made amends with a sizzling backhand winner down the line to earn a break back for 2-2.

Osaka pounced again with a break to love for 5-3 as Cirstea's serve began to let her down and wrapped up the set in 34 minutes.

But Cirstea, in her 18th and last Australian Open having announced 2026 will be her final season, refused to go away.

She broke for a 2-0 advantage in the second set after the world number 17 spilled a backhand wide.

Osaka again responded to level, but she was plagued by errors, with 14 in the set, and the Romanian took it to a decider.

An off-court break revitalised Osaka and she broke straight away to take charge in set three, keeping her foot to the floor to stay alive.

