Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026, men's singles semifinal Live Updates: In a high-stakes 2026 semi-final that pits a quest for history against a desperate hunt for redemption, world number one Carlos Alcaraz is currenlty taking on world no. 3 Alexander Zverev at Rod Laver Arena with their rivalry deadlocked at six wins apiece. Alcaraz arrives in his maiden Melbourne semi-final in terrifyingly clinical form, having not dropped a single set all fortnight as he pursues the Career Grand Slam at just 22 years of age. Standing in his way is the third-seeded Zverev, who famously dismantled the Spaniard on this very court in 2024 and is himself hungry to banish the ghosts of three previous Grand Slam final defeats, including his runner-up finish here last year. While Zverev's sky-high serving stats make him a legitimate threat, especially if the roof is closed, Alcaraz has warned his rival that he will have to "sweat a lot" to stop a Spaniard who appears to have reached a higher plane of tennis since their last meeting down under.
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: Pretty cut-to-cut!
Zverev and Alcaraz aren't giving an inch to one another. It's 3-3 in the first set. The Spaniard had to grind it out again after gifting the opening point to Zverev, but he stayed composed to level the score.
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: Carlitos levels it again!
Zverev's forehand lands just outside the tramline, allowing Alcaraz to level the score at 2-2 in this opening set. Clinical serving from the Spaniard so far; he isn't giving Zverev any room to breathe on the return.
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: Sascha makes it 2-1!
Much better from Zverev as he holds to love to make it 2-1 in this first set. He got it done in under two minutes, topping the game off with a clinical, accurate forehand. It's been strictly neck and neck so far-neither man giving an inch!
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: The top seed levels it!
Alcaraz holds to 30! A solid start to the set from the Spaniard. He opened the game with a clinical ace before racing to a 40-0 lead. A brief lapse allowed Zverev to claw back to 40-30, but the Spaniard nails another ace to himself a quick sigh of relief. It's 1-1.
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: Zverev holds!
And we are underway at Rod Laver Arena! A shaky start from Zverev, but he manages to hold at 30. His first-serve percentage was hovering at just 50% in that opening game, looking a bit wayward early on. However, a loose error from Alcaraz hands the German the opening game of the match.
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: McEnroe backs Zverev!
Alcaraz and Zverev are in the middle, doing their pre-match warm ups. It is worth mentioning that Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year. However, John McEnro feels Zverev has "got a shot at it (beating Carlos Alcaraz), for sure."
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: The stage is set!
A fourth consecutive Slam final between the new 'Big Two'-Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner-is on the cards in Melbourne. Sinner, chasing a historic third consecutive Australian Open title, faces 10-time champion Novak Djokovic later today. With the first semi-final at Rod Laver Arena just moments away, the atmosphere is electric!
Alcaraz vs Zverev Live: Nothing but respect!
Alcaraz and Zverev have met 12 times previously, with both winning six matches each. The Spaniard was full of praise for his opponent after beating Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.
"I have seen him throughout the whole tournament and I know he is playing great, aggressive tennis," Alcaraz said.
"I have to be ready, not just me but my whole team as well.
"We need to play tactically really well, it's going to be a great battle."
Aus Open Live: Double delight for Peers and Gadecki!
The Australian duo of Olivia Gadecki and John Peers made it two-for-two, clinching the mixed doubles title for a second consecutive year in Melbourne. They defeated Austria's Lucas Miedler and Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets. This victory marks John Peers' fourth Major doubles title and continues Gadecki's ascent as a hometown hero at Melbourne Park.
Aus Open Live: Zverev in familiar territory!
The German Zverev made the final last year and was thumped by Sinner before his season was blighted by shoulder, back and ankle injuries. But he is pain-free and with a newly aggressive approach could pose a threat. Zverev famously dismantled the Spaniard on this very court in 2024 and is himself hungry to banish the ghosts of three previous Grand Slam final defeats.
Aus Open Live: Alcaraz eyes history!
Alcaraz is on his own mission -- to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors aged just 22. Rafael Nadal did it at 24. He has been in ominous touch so far in Melbourne, but faces a tricky challenge in the form of Zverev, who is still seeking an elusive first major crown at the age of 28.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's singles 1st semi-final at Australian Open featuring World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard Alcaraz is looking to become only the sixth man in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam.