Alcaraz and Zverev have met 12 times previously, with both winning six matches each. The Spaniard was full of praise for his opponent after beating Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.



"I have seen him throughout the whole tournament and I know he is playing great, aggressive tennis," Alcaraz said.

"I have to be ready, not just me but my whole team as well.

"We need to play tactically really well, it's going to be a great battle."