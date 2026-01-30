Carlos Alcaraz has just beaten Alexander Zverev to reach the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final! Stunning victory for the Spanish World No. 1, who battled through despite a mid-match groin injury. The final score of that match: Alcaraz beats Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5.



With that, the match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic should begin shortly.