Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final LIVE Updates: The highly-anticipated Australian Open 2026 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is about to begin. Ten-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic takes on reigning champion Jannik Sinner on Friday. World No. 4 Djokovic was two sets down and on his way out of the tournament in the quarters, but was handed a lifeline as opponent Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire due to injury. On the other hand, World No. 2 Sinner has dropped just one set all tournament, which came in a scare against Eliot Spizzirri in the third round. The winner of the match will take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final, who battled through injury to beat Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller.
While we wait for the match between Djokovic and Sinner to begin, let's take a moment to talk about Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 1's never-give-up attitude is well known, but perhaps today's achievement takes the cake, as he beat World No. 3 Zverev despite struggling with injury. He will play the Australian Open final for the first time on Sunday. If he wins, he will become the youngest-ever player to win all 4 Grand Slams.
Sinner leads Djokovic 6-4 in the head-to-head between the two in ATP tournaments. More importantly, Sinner has won each of the last five meetings between the two. Djokovic hasn't beaten Sinner since 2023!
Carlos Alcaraz has just beaten Alexander Zverev to reach the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final! Stunning victory for the Spanish World No. 1, who battled through despite a mid-match groin injury. The final score of that match: Alcaraz beats Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5.
With that, the match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic should begin shortly.
An injured Carlos Alcaraz has just broken Alexander Zverev to level it at 5-5 in the deciding set of the other semi-final. Incredible from the World No. 1. Looks like we're heading to a super tie-break. What a match we're witnessing. Let's hope the Djokovic-Sinner clash can also live up to the billing.
We are waiting for the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev to finish. Alcaraz was two sets up and on course for a dominant win before he suffered an injury to his groin. That has seen Zverev tie it to 2-2. Currently, Zverev leads 5-4 in the deciding set and he's about to serve for the win.
Apart from his third round match against Eliot Spizzirri, when he lost the first set and was trailing in the second, Jannik Sinner has been nearly unstoppable. He has not lost a set in any other match, and brushed aside 8th seed Ben Shelton in straight sets in the quarters. Having won two Australian Open titles on the trot, there is no doubt Sinner is the favourite for today's game.
Novak Djokovic has received two successive walkovers in the leadup to this semi-final. 16th seed Jakub Mensik gave a walkover without the match being played, while 5th seed Lorenzo Musetti was two sets up before an injury forced him to retire, handing Djokovic a semi-final berth.
When it comes to hard or indoor courts, Sinner leads Djokovic 3-1 in the head-to-head battle. This includes his landmark win for the Italian in the 2024 Australian Open semi-final, which ended Djokovic's 33-match winning streak in Melbourne.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final of the day as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner square off in a bid to book the elusive spot in the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final. Sinner currently holds a 6-4 lead in their official head-to-head record but Djokovic, as history has taught us, can't be undermined.