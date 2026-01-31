Aryna Sabalenka take on Elena Rybakina in the high-voltage grand finale of Australian Open 2026, Women's Singles match on Saturday (IST) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The showdown pits two players who are on rampaging form and yet to drop a set in Melbourne in the past fortnight. They know each other very well, having met 14 times previously, and it is a rematch of the 2023 title decider at Rod Laver Arena. The powerful Belarusian Sabalenka prevailed on that occasion, fighting back from a set down to win her first Grand Slam crown.

Sabalenka won it again in 2024, but was denied a hat-trick last year when she was stunned in the final by the American Madison Keys.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match take place?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match will take place on Saturday, January 31 (IST)

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match be held?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match start?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match will start at 2:00 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match will aired live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 women's singles final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

