In a truly remarkable turn of events at the Australian Open 2026, Novak Djokovic advanced to his 13th semi-final in Melbourne after Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire during their quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Musetti had been putting on a masterclass, leading the match 6-4, 6-3, and seemingly on the verge of a historic upset by outplaying the 10-time champion. However, the physical toll of the tournament caught up with the 23-year-old Italian in the third set. After a medical timeout for a thigh and groin injury, he was unable to continue while trailing 1-3 in the third, handing the victory to a relieved Djokovic.

This result marks an extraordinary stroke of luck for the 38-year-old Serb, who has reached the final four having benefited from two consecutive retirements.

After receiving a full walkover from Jakub Mensíi in the fourth round, Djokovic has spent very little time on court this week, which may prove vital given his own struggles. While the manner of his progression has been unconventional, Djokovic now finds himself two wins away from an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, awaiting the winner of the blockbuster quarter-final between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

"I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," said Djokovic. "It has happened to me a few times. He was in full control. So unfortunate, I don't what else to say. He should have been the winner today no doubt. I am extremely lucky to get through this one today."

With victory, Djokovic claimed sole ownership of most singles wins at Melbourne Park, surpassing Roger Federer with his 103rd. It also put him into a 54th Slam semi-final to extend his own record.

But it looked to all be over for the 38-year-old.

He was his own worst enemy with an extraordinarily high unforced error rate, racking up 18 in the first set alone and 32 overall before Musetti walked away.

Djokovic comfortably held serve then worked three break points to start. A nervy Musetti saved two of them but a misjudged forehand put him 2-0 behind.

The Italian though quickly settled and a slew of poor shots by the Serb opened the door to a break back in the next game.

It was the first of four games in a row won by Musetti, whose court coverage was sublime as Djokovic piled up mistakes off both his backhand and forehand.

The Italian had three break points to race 5-2 ahead, but the veteran somehow fought back through an eight-minute game to hold on.

But it was just delaying the inevitable and Musetti took the set in 54 minutes, then broke again to open set two. Djokovic was not done yet, breaking back, but then threw it away again with yet more errors to concede serve for a fourth time.

He was broken once more when serving to stay in the set, with Musetti unleashing a sensational forehand down the line to move two sets clear. But Musetti needed treatment on a thigh issue after falling 2-1 down in the third and was clearly hurting, with his movement restricted.

He tried to carry on, but had no choice but to throw in the towel.

With AFP Inputs