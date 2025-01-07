World number one Jannik Sinner said Tuesday his "amazing" 2024 was history as he warmed up for the defence of his Australian Open title with a tough exhibition match victory on Melbourne's centre court. The Italian is coming off a breakthrough year in which he backed up his maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park by winning the US Open and ATP Finals. He then starred for Italy as they claimed a second consecutive Davis Cup triumph, ending as the world's undisputed top player.

The 23-year-old skipped any lead-up events to the opening major of the year and instead flew straight to Melbourne for his first match of 2025.

He faced a testing battle on a hot afternoon against Australian world number 25 Alexei Popyrin, eventually prevailing 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), rallying from 5-2 down in the second set on Rod Laver Arena.

"2024 was an amazing season for me, but it has already gone now," said Sinner, who spent Christmas at home in the snow and arrived in Melbourne to a 40 degree Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) day.

"So many things have happened for me on this court and off the court," he added.

"I'm very happy to be back, even if it is a kind of exhibition. For us it's always very important trying to feel the court, the pace.

"In my mind, I know how much work we have put in, which hopefully will give me confidence and we will see how it goes," he added.

The Australian Open starts on Sunday.

Sinner is kicking off his campaign with a doping cloud hanging over him after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

He was exonerated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which accepted his explanation that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist treated a cut.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Italian is still awaiting the verdict.

