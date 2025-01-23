Jannik Sinner insists nothing is being taken for granted ahead of his Australian Open semi-final, with the world number one warning that he is constantly striving to get "better and stronger". The Italian top seed faces Ben Shelton on Friday, just two matches away from a first successful Grand Slam title defence after winning his maiden major crown in Melbourne last year. That sparked a breakthrough season in which he won eight titles, including the US Open and ATP Finals, to open a chasm between himself and number two Alexander Zverev in the rankings.

He has drawn level with fellow Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli on five Grand Slam singles semi-finals, and with that comes experience of the big occasion.

American 21st-seed Shelton will be making only his second last-four appearance at a major after his run at the 2023 US Open, where he was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

"I've been in these situations already sometimes now," said 23-year-old Sinner.

"But you know, at the end of the day, every match, it starts with 0-0 and you just try to do your best. This is the only thing I can control.

"If someone plays better than me that day, I can't really do anything. We never take things for granted.

"We are here trying to understand every situation, trying to get better and stronger, and then we see how it goes. Not only here, but also for the rest of the season."

The nature of Sinner's commanding thrashing of Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals on Wednesday was a reminder of the level he has hit regularly across the past 12 months, after struggling with illness in his fourth-round match.

With the de Minaur victory, Sinner extended his win streak at hardcourt Grand Slam events to 19 matches, following his Australian Open title run in 2024 and his triumph at the US Open.

Shelton opportunity

Shelton, a year younger at 22, is undeterred and planning to enjoy the moment.

"Obviously, Jannik, defending champion. We know what he's done," said Shelton.

"I'm really looking forward to it.

"I think that anytime you get to line up against the best in the world is a great opportunity to improve your game and see where you're at, and that's what Friday will be for me."

Up six places to number 14 this week in the live rankings, Shelton could move as high as five by winning his first Grand Slam title.

Whoever comes through that showdown will face 10-time champion Djokovic or second seed Zverev in Sunday's final.

They also play on Friday with the Serbian great targeting a record 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court and Zverev gunning for a first.

Djokovic pushed through the pain with his upper left leg taped to beat Carlos Alcaraz in a classic quarter-final, with the question whether the 37-year-old can get back up and do the same to Zverev.

"I'm concerned. I am, to be honest, physically," he said after taking down the third-seeded Spaniard.

"But if I manage somehow to be physically good enough, I think mentally, emotionally I'm as motivated as I can be.

"I'm playing Zverev, who is in great form, and he is going for his first Grand Slam. I think he loves the conditions. He's got a big serve. He's a super dangerous opponent on this surface against anyone."

Zverev has been trying for a decade to win a Grand Slam and is in good touch as he prepares to take the next step in Melbourne.

"You're not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis," he said.

"So I'm going to prepare myself for a tough battle."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)