Defending champion Jannik Sinner blew past Ben Shelton 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday to set up a showdown with Alexander Zverev for the title. The top-ranked Italian will face the German second seed, who went through to Sunday's final when Novak Djokovic retired injured from their last-four clash. Sinner had to save two set points in a tight opening act, but once he took it on a tiebreak he raced past the 22-year-old in 2hr 36min on Rod Laver Arena, despite cramping late in the match.

The centre court crowd had been disappointed earlier when Djokovic called it a day after losing a gruelling first set against Zverev, leaving his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters.

The 37-year-old Serbian great's upper left leg was heavily taped and, after he shook hands, he departed to some boos after going down 7-6 (7/5).

Djokovic hinted that he may have played his last Australian Open.

"There is a chance. Who knows?" Djokovic said when asked if he may have graced the Melbourne Park courts for a last time.

"I normally like to come to Australia to play. I've had the biggest success in my career here. So if I'm fit, healthy, motivated, I don't see a reason why I wouldn't come," he added.

Djokovic has now gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's 24 and become the all-time leader.

"I actually thought I played really well, as well as I played the last 12 months," he said of his Melbourne run.

"I liked my chances if I was physically fit and ready to battle."

Sinner is on the cusp of a first successful Grand Slam title defence after winning his maiden major crown in Melbourne last year.

He had won the last four of his five career meetings with the explosive young American.

The Italian was not at his best in the opening set, dropping his serve twice and having to dig deep to save two set points with Shelton serving at 6-5.

But the 23-year-old easily took control of the tiebreak to move a set ahead after 71 minutes.

He broke Shelton right at the start of the second and ran away with it in 42 minutes.

The all-action Shelton raised himself for one last effort in the third, lashing running forehand winners in an attempt to turn the tide.

Sinner was not moving freely, seemingly troubled by either cramp or his groin, but he saved two break points and when Shelton then dropped his serve to go 3-2 down, the Italian sprinted to the finish line.

The final will be a battle of the top two seeds with Zverev in his first Australian Open final.

The German has been a Grand Slam runner-up twice before, at last year's French Open and the 2020 US Open, but has never lifted one of the big four majors.