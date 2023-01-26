Australian Open 2023, Women's Semi-Final Live Updates: Elena Rybakina will take on two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the first women's singles semi-final of the Australian Open on Thursday. Rybakina entered the semis after defeating Jeļena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Azarenka thrashed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. Later in the day, Magda Linette will square off against Aryna Sabalenka in the second women's singles semi-final. It will be interesting to see that which two players will be entering the summit clash of the tournament.

Here are the Live Updates of Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Semi-Finals Between Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 26 2023 13:38 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first women's singles semi-final match between Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka, straight the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first women's singles semi-final match between Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka, straight the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

"Wrestling Federation Treats Athletes As Slaves": Athlete Sunita Godara