The Australian Open 2023 is nearing its conclusion, with Novak Djokovic set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Men's Singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic, who is a former World No. 1, would be determined is on a 26-game unbeaten streak. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will be crowned the ATP World No. 1 player in men's singles tennis if goes on to beat the 21-time Grand Slam winner in Melbourne today. The Serb is eyeing his 10th Australian Open crown, with Rafael Nadal being the only one who has won more major titles in men's singles than the mighty Djokovic. When it comes to the overall head-to-head record, Tsitsipas has only beaten Djokovic twice in twelve games. The Serb has come out on top on ten occasions.

Here are the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 29 2023 13:33 (IST) Australian Open Final LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage. If Novak Djokovic plays like he has been so far in this event, the Stefanos Tsitsipas challenge could turn out to be a pushover. The Greek would have to up his game if he has to stand any chance of beating the Serb.

