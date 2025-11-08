India vs Australia 5th T20I, Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series this Saturday at the iconic The Gabba in Brisbane. Despite a noticeable failure from their top-order batting line-up in the previous outing, India secured a stunning 48-run victory over the Aussies in the fourth match, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. The performances of players like Washington Sundar and Axar Patel proved crucial in the tense situation, guiding Team India to the win. With the focus now sharply on their batting performance, India are highly likely to re-jig their Playing XI for the series finale. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Australia Live Updates, 5th T20I, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:
India vs Australia LIVE: Toss
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh wins the toss and opts to bowl against India in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday in Brisbane.
India vs Australia LIVE: Pitch report
"There are some cracks in the middle, will be some help for the new ball bowlers. Pitch is hard and there's even grass," reckons Parthiv Patel.
India vs Australia LIVE: Pressure on Jitesh
The pressure will also be on wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who has featured ahead of Sanju Samson in the last two games but is yet to make a substantial impact. Tilak Varma is another batter who is yet to find his rhythm, managing scores of 0, 29, and 5 in his last three outings.
India vs Australia LIVE: The effective Arshdeep Singh
In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh has once again proved his worth for India, picking up four wickets and forming an effective new-ball pairing with Jasprit Bumrah. The spin trio of Varun, Axar, and Washington has been a major strength for India despite the absence of Kuldeep Yadav. Both Shivam Dube and Washington have been instrumental with bat and ball.
India vs Australia LIVE: All eyes on SKY
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also shown flashes of brilliance across the series but has struggled to convert his starts. The captain would be expected to bat with more freedom and lead by example ahead of next month's South Africa.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's big win in 4th T20I
India registered a big 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I and took 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 167/8 in 20 overs with Shubman Gill scoring 46. Later, Washington Sundar scalped three wickets while Axar Patel took two as India bundled out the Aussies for 119.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill needs to fire
For vice-captain Shubman Gill, it has been seven innings without a fifty, though his 46 in the fourth T20 was a sign of his returning form. Gill has not quite displayed the fluent touch that has defined his batting in recent years. He looked composed in the last match before being undone by a slower ball. The opener will be eager to sign off on a high and ease concerns within the team management.
India vs Australia LIVE: Big challenge for both teams
The focus will be on Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting, while Australia will look to counter India's spin challenge when the two sides clash for the last time ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's excellent streak
With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly.
India vs Australia LIVE: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday. Stay tuned for all the live updates.