India vs Australia 5th T20I, Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series this Saturday at the iconic The Gabba in Brisbane. Despite a noticeable failure from their top-order batting line-up in the previous outing, India secured a stunning 48-run victory over the Aussies in the fourth match, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. The performances of players like Washington Sundar and Axar Patel proved crucial in the tense situation, guiding Team India to the win. With the focus now sharply on their batting performance, India are highly likely to re-jig their Playing XI for the series finale. (Live Scorecard)

