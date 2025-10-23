India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Updates: The second ODI between India and Australia got underway at the Adelaide Oval, with Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh winning the toss and electing to bowl first. India's opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, started the innings with the goal of building a stable partnership and giving the visitors much-needed momentum after their loss in the series opener. They face a challenging start against a strong Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by star pacer Mitchell Starc, who will be hunting for quick wickets. India fielded an unchanged Playing XI, showing faith in the side that contested the first ODI in Perth. Meanwhile, Australia made two changes: wicketkeeper Alex Carey came in for Josh Phillipe, and Xavier Bartlett replaced Nathan Ellis. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Australia LIVE: We are underway
The second ODI match between India and Australia finally begins. For India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the proceedings. The duo is looking for a stable opening partnership, in order to avoid the mistakes India made in the first ODI. For Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over. Let's play!!!
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia's Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia LIVE: Here's what Gill said at the toss
"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully no stoppages today. We are going with the same team," said Shubman Gill.
India vs Australia LIVE: Here's what Marsh said at the toss
"We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis," said Mitchell Marsh.
India vs Australia LIVE: Toss
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh wins the toss, opts to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval.
India vs Australia LIVE: Pitch report
"We always expect a really nice cricket surface here, a nice pitch. Overnight, there were some UV lights over the pitch, which meant that they were trying to get a little bit of moisture out of the surface. When you go down to the surface, it's always rock hard. It is so hard that there is a tiny bit of moisture at the top of the surface, which means, whoever bats first, there will be a little bit of grip from the seam with that new ball. Once the batters get through that, it's going to be a really true batting surface. Adelaide Oval always offers a good contest between bat and ball, and today will be no different either,": reckon Parthiv Patel and Shane Watson.
India vs Australia LIVE: Rohit's abysmal record in Adelaide
While Virat Kohli enjoys his time in Adelaide., Rohit Sharma always had a forgettable outing at the venue. In 12 matches and 15 innings, Rohit scored only 287 runs at an average of 19.13. In ODIs, he played six matches and scored just 131 runs.
India vs Australia LIVE: Adelaide - Second home for Kohli
The Adelaide Oval can be called the second home of Virat Kohli as the star India batter holds a brilliant record at the venue. In just 12 international matches, Kohli has scored a total of 975 runs at the Adelaide Oval. He will look for more runs in the second ODI.
India vs Australia LIVE: Kohli eyes 2012 recap
Virat Kohli miserably failed to leave a mark in the opening ODI match in Perth. However, the Adelaide game will be a special one for him. Back in 2012, Kohli hit his maiden Test century against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He will look to get another ton in ODIs this time at the same venue.
India vs Australia LIVE: India missing Hardik
The absence of Hardik Pandya always affects the balance of the white-ball set-up and it is once again evident in Australia where Pandya, the medium pacer, who can crank up to 140 clicks, is being missed.
"Someone like Hardik is always a big loss. But if we look at the positive side, Nitish is getting some game time and we're trying to groom him," said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gambhir supports Rohit
Sensing that the senior-most player in the team could get hurt, coach Gautam Gambhir told him to shift to another net where he had a fairly long stint. As Rohit Sharma batted, Gambhir's eyes didn't shift anywhere.
India vs Australia LIVE: Rohit giving it his all
With a talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal warming the bench, there is enormous pressure on Rohit Sharma to perform and the former skipper arrived at the Adelaide Oval practice arena at least 45 minutes before some of the members joined him for an optional net session. And the only person from the coaching staff who was present at the nets was head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia's fiery pace attack
The challenges at the Adelaide Oval won't be any different with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood once again set to ask probing questions down that "corridor of uncertainty", relentlessly. With the Australian summer just about starting, there would be bounce and lateral movement on the country's fresh tracks, combining for conditions that can deflate the best in the business.
India vs Australia LIVE: Weather worry for Rohit-Kohli
In the first ODI, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli succumbed against Australia's pace attack. The extra bounce and turn on the Perth pitch, due to the overcast conditions, made the proceedings difficult for the duo. In the second ODI, the conditions are again overcast and Australia will definitely unleash their pace attack against the star duo. Can Rohit and Virat overcome this threat? Only time will tell.
India vs Australia LIVE: Will rain play a spoilsport?
After rain marred the first ODI in Perth, the focus will be on the weather of Adelaide in the second ODI. According to Accuweather, there are 25 per cent chances of rain during the day with 49 per cent cloud cover. The temperature is likely to be around 18 degree celsius.
India vs Australia LIVE: India trail 0-1
The opening ODI of the three-match rubber was a forgettable affair for India with multiple stoppages at Perth that affected the momentum of their batting unit, eventually leading to a seven-wicket loss.
India vs Australia LIVE: Focus of 'Ro-Ko'
The Indian team's heavy reliance on all-rounders will be tested by a plucky Australia in the second ODI but the spotlight will continue to stay firmly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom would look to turn back the clock with series-saving knocks.
