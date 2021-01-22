He might have hogged the limelight for his four wickets in the third Test, or for his electric fielding effort that saw him brilliantly run out Steve Smith. But bowling coach Bharat Arun feels the rise of Ravindra Jadeja as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for India. Before being ruled out of the final Test against Australia, Jadeja played a key role in the visitors' win in the second Test. The left-handed batsman also notched up an important 28 off 37 balls in the first innings of the third Test. Arun was in awe of Jadeja's all-round skills and said that his batting has made him the most complete all-rounder for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been magnificent. They are number one spinners in the world plus Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for the country. The way he is batting, Jadeja is today the most complete all-rounder we have and it is an exceptional sign for India," Arun said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

''Chinaman'' Kuldeep Yadav didn't get to play in Australia during the Test series, but the bowling coach is aware of the spinner's skills. He feels Kuldeep will be a major force to reckon with if he plays against England in February.

"Kuldeep Yadav is working hard enough. He has been excellent. Horses for courses is the best thing and when he will get a chance to play, he can show what he can do because he is been bowling magnificent and when in India he will play that will be his best form," said Arun.

"The only chance he got in the T20 game he bowled a fantastic spell. Every player in the team knows that when his role will come it will of great importance for the team," he added.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. The side will next lock horns with England in a four-match Test series in February.