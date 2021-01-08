Marnus Labuschagne engaged in some friendly banter with Shubman Gill during India's first innings of the third Test in Sydney on Friday. After Australia posted 338 in their first, Gill and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India. In the third over of the innings, Labuschagne, fielding at one of the close-in positions casually asked Gill about his favourite player. "Who is your favourite player?" asked Labuschagne. Gill, not to be drawn into the banter, replied plaintively: "I'll tell you after the match." Not to be put down easily, Labuschagne enquired further as to who was Gill's favourite player. "Sachin (Tendulkar)?" "Virat (Kohli)?" were some of Labuschagne's guesses.

Marnus just wants to know who Gill's favourite player is! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VvW7MixbQR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

The banter made for good viewing but couldn't dent Gill's concentration.

Labuschagne, a top-order batsman for Australia, has played 16 Tests and scored 1588 runs at 58.81 since making his debut in 2018.

He has four centuries and one double-century to his name in addition to eight fifties.

Gill has a stellar first-class record as he averages 69.11 from 24 matches. He has scored 2350 runs with seven centuries and 11 fifties.

The four-match Test series is tied 1-1 after Australia and India won one each of the first two games.

Australia beat India by eight wickets in the day-night Test in Adelaide where India suffered the ignominy of their lowest-ever Test total of 36.