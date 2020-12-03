India, after losing the One-Day International (ODI) series, will take on Australia in the first game of the three-match Twenty20 International series on Friday. The first T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The visitors, after securing a 13-run win on Wednesday, will look to start the T20I series on a winning note against a confident unit in Australia. The hosts have rested Pat Cummins for the T20I series while India will have the services of T20 specialists like Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar in the shortest format of the game.

When is the Australia vs India 1st T20I?

The first T20I between Australia vs India will be played on December 4, Friday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st T20I be played?

The Australia vs India first T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the Australia vs India 1st T20I begin?

The Australia vs India first T20I will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs India 1st T20I?

The Australia vs India first T20I will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st T20I match?

The Australia vs India first T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)